T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Revenue clocked in at $78.58 billion, down -3.46% YTD: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 2:02 PM that Introducing “Nada Yada Yada”: Metro by T-Mobile’s BS-Free Promise.

The prepaid wireless leader reaffirms its commitment to wireless without the gotcha.

Metro launches the Broadband BS Fund to help Spectrum and Xfinity customers combat their exploding wireless bills and other Big Cable yada yada.

A sum of 3229859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.94M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $135.34 and dropped to a low of $134.21 until finishing in the latest session at $135.16.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.65. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.02, while it was recorded at 136.29 for the last single week of trading, and 142.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 68.35%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.