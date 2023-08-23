Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] is -85.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FRBK] closed the trading session at $0.31 on 08/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.28, while the highest price level was $0.4549. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Republic Bank Provides Update on Listing Status.

Announces Common Stock Will Promptly Begin Trading on OTC Marketplace.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.63 percent and weekly performance of -59.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -84.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -62.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -76.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 683.66K shares, FRBK reached to a volume of 10316117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRBK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic First Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 0.46.

FRBK stock trade performance evaluation

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.07. With this latest performance, FRBK shares dropped by -62.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.55 for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8821, while it was recorded at 0.6062 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6103 for the last 200 days.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.91. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.94.

Return on Total Capital for FRBK is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.70. Additionally, FRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] managed to generate an average of $45,281 per employee.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRBK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRBK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.