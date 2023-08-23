RB Global Inc. [RBA] Revenue clocked in at $2.47 billion, up 2.35% YTD: What’s Next?

RB Global Inc. [NYSE: RBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.11%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ritchie Bros.’ Flexible Solutions Deliver Strong US$44 Million Onsite Sale for Industry Leader WB Pipeline.

Custom-tailored onsite plan attracts global bidders to unreserved Texas auction.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), a trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced that its subsidiary Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America), Inc. sold nearly US$44 million of equipment for industry-leader WB Pipeline LLC on August 9, in Splendora, Texas. Thousands of bidders onsite and online around the world competed for more than 2,700 pieces of diverse, well-maintained, ready-to-work equipment items in Ritchie Bros.’ largest pipeline construction auction of the year.

Over the last 12 months, RBA stock dropped by -16.02%. The one-year RB Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.67. The average equity rating for RBA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.47 billion, with 181.86 million shares outstanding and 181.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, RBA stock reached a trading volume of 3919840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RB Global Inc. [RBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $71.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for RB Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RB Global Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RBA Stock Performance Analysis:

RB Global Inc. [RBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, RBA shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for RB Global Inc. [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.63, while it was recorded at 56.84 for the last single week of trading, and 57.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RB Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RB Global Inc. [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. RB Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RB Global Inc. [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RB Global Inc. [RBA] managed to generate an average of $99,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.RB Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RB Global Inc. go to 7.00%.

RB Global Inc. [RBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.