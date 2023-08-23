Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] is 116.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PFIE] gained 13.30% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Company Reports Best Six-Month Revenue and Net Income in Company History.

Profire Energy Inc. represents 47.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.97 million with the latest information. PFIE stock price has been found in the range of $1.96 to $2.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 133.11K shares, PFIE reached a trading volume of 4587108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFIE shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Profire Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Profire Energy Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFIE in the course of the last twelve months was 152.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Trading performance analysis for PFIE stock

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.24. With this latest performance, PFIE shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.51 for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4000, while it was recorded at 1.9000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2200 for the last 200 days.

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +45.77. Profire Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.59.

Return on Total Capital for PFIE is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, PFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] managed to generate an average of $36,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Profire Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Profire Energy Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]

The top three institutional holders of PFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.