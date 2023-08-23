PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] moved down -0.76: Why It’s Important

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $175.70 on 08/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $175.31, while the highest price level was $176.82. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM that IT’S SCIENCE: EXPERTS AGREE BURGERS ARE #BETTERWITHPEPSI.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.75 percent and weekly performance of -3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 3488329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $200.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.14, while it was recorded at 178.12 for the last single week of trading, and 181.76 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.54%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.