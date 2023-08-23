Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Baidu Inc. [BIDU] – find out why.

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] jumped around 3.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $128.36 at the close of the session, up 2.75%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter), “Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“In the second quarter of 2023, Baidu Core accelerated revenue and profit growth, driven by the solid performance of online marketing business and operating leverage,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “Generative AI and large language models hold immense transformative power in numerous industries, presenting a significant market opportunity for us. To stay ahead of the game, we keep upgrading our models to generate more creative responses, while improving training throughput and lowering inference costs. Our latest foundation model, ERNIE 3.5, has been well recognized by our cloud customers, AI developers, and industry experts. By adopting an AI-native mindset, we are reinventing our products and offerings for innovative experiences, and to support various enterprises to capture this opportunity. Overall, Baidu is committed to building a new engine around generative AI and LLM to drive sustainable long-term growth.”.

Baidu Inc. stock is now 12.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIDU Stock saw the intraday high of $131.00 and lowest of $125.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.88, which means current price is +10.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 4964102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $180.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.11.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.74, while it was recorded at 127.78 for the last single week of trading, and 131.15 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 14.21%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.