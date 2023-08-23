Market cap of Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] reaches 10.81M – now what?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] traded at a high on 08/22/23, posting a 3.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space Acquires Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company, Exo-Space.

Accretive acquisition provides Intellectual Property, Technology, Revenue and Contracts while expanding the Company’s Offerings.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a satellite manufacturing and space services company, announces its strategic acquisition of Exo-Space, a cutting-edge California-based firm specializing in Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and hardware for space applications. This transaction signals Sidus’s determination to tap into the growing AI sector and expand its offerings in the Earth and Space Observations services market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 111169974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sidus Space Inc. stands at 22.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.47%.

The market cap for SIDU stock reached $10.81 million, with 73.02 million shares outstanding and 54.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, SIDU reached a trading volume of 111169974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has SIDU stock performed recently?

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.29. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1802, while it was recorded at 0.1488 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6689 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]

The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.