Market cap of Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] reaches 1.52M – now what?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 08/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4605, while the highest price level was $0.5835. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Freight Technologies, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Earnings with 29% Revenue Growth and 93% Margin Increase.

Fr8Tech Delivers Sturdy Q2 2023 Financial Performance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.42 percent and weekly performance of 0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -42.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 795.20K shares, FRGT reached to a volume of 7114671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

FRGT stock trade performance evaluation

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, FRGT shares dropped by -42.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.67 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7797, while it was recorded at 0.4662 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0134 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. Freight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.62.

Return on Total Capital for FRGT is now -154.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.89. Additionally, FRGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.93.Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.