Market cap of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] reaches 84.99M – now what?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DFLI] loss -15.84% on the last trading session, reaching $1.62 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Dragonfly Energy Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

U.S. lithium battery cell pilot program complete; full cell production expected by year end.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. represents 45.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.99 million with the latest information. DFLI stock price has been found in the range of $1.43 to $1.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, DFLI reached a trading volume of 3552060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for DFLI stock

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.36. With this latest performance, DFLI shares dropped by -42.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1047, while it was recorded at 1.8550 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4880 for the last 200 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Total Capital for DFLI is now -70.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.53. Additionally, DFLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] managed to generate an average of -$223,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]

The top three institutional holders of DFLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DFLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DFLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.