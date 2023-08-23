Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 28.69M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] jumped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, up 1.63%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Borqs Technologies Received Extension from CFIUS for HHE Divestment, and Will Consider Share Buyback and/or Pay a Special Dividend.

As previously announced, the Company was mandated by CFIUS to divest its ownership in the solar energy storage subsidiary, HHE, due to national security concerns. Subsequently, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., a nationally reputable investment firm, was engaged by the Company to initiate and manage the sales process of the Company’s ownership in HHE and has received considerable interest from potential buyers. Over the coming months, the Company anticipates that the due diligence process will be completed, and the said transaction is targeted to be finalized by the end of the year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is now -21.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRQS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.21 and lowest of $0.1621 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.23, which means current price is +8.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 11398732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1843, while it was recorded at 0.1615 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2666 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.78 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.73.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, BRQS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$91,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BRQS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BRQS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.