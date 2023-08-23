Market cap of AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] reaches 1.26B – now what?

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] closed the trading session at $6.37 on 08/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.21, while the highest price level was $8.42. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM that AMTD Digital Inc. Announces US$30million Share Repurchase Program.

AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), announced today that the Company’s board of directors have authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares until the close of business on December 29, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company plans to adopt and implement this share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policies.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.30 percent and weekly performance of 7.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, HKD reached to a volume of 39909296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

HKD stock trade performance evaluation

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, HKD shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.49 for the last 200 days.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Total Capital for HKD is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] managed to generate an average of $550,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AMTD Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.80 and a Current Ratio set at 50.80.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.