Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] slipped around -4.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.31 at the close of the session, down -6.70%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Returns to Positive Year-Over-Year Order Growth While Hitting Key Profitability Milestone.

Q2 Net Revenue of $3.2 billion with 21.8 million Active Customers.

Wayfair Inc. stock is now 98.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. W Stock saw the intraday high of $71.19 and lowest of $65.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.71, which means current price is +121.31% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3221010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $91.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.97. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.80, while it was recorded at 69.99 for the last single week of trading, and 46.85 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.