Market Analysts see The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

The Wendy's Company [NASDAQ: WEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.86%.



Over the last 12 months, WEN stock dropped by -3.64%. The one-year The Wendy’s Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.89. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.29 billion, with 210.62 million shares outstanding and 191.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, WEN stock reached a trading volume of 3215688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.53, while it was recorded at 20.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

WEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.70%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.