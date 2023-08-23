Market Analysts see Discover Financial Services [DFS] falling to $112. Time to buy?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] slipped around -3.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $89.01 at the close of the session, down -3.28%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that PULSE® Study Finds Debit Issuers Focused on Digital Payments, Mobile Self-Service, Fraud Mitigation.

Greater Consumer Awareness and Merchant Acceptance Sparked a Rise of Over 87% Year-over-Year in Point-of-Sale Mobile Wallet Purchases.

The 2023 PULSE Debit Issuer Study, commissioned by Discover® Financial Services’ PULSE debit network and conducted by West Monroe, finds consumer demand for digital experiences, mobile self-service capabilities and fraud management is commanding the attention of financial institutions. Following the volatility experienced during the pandemic, issuers reported slight growth in the total number of debit transactions, up 1% year-over-year (YoY) in 2022, while dollar volume increased 3%.

Discover Financial Services stock is now -9.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DFS Stock saw the intraday high of $92.135 and lowest of $88.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.50, which means current price is +0.16% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 3581755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $114.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.24.

How has DFS stock performed recently?

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.37 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.72, while it was recorded at 91.40 for the last single week of trading, and 105.54 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.82. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $216,139 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.