Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock Downgrade by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $225

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] surged by $8.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $227.285 during the day while it closed the day at $225.74. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LOWE’S REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS.

— Comparable Sales Decreased 1.6%; Diluted EPS of $4.56—.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock has also gained 0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOW stock has inclined by 11.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.84% and gained 13.30% year-on date.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $131.56 billion, with 596.00 million shares outstanding and 585.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 4082831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $238.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.58, while it was recorded at 220.60 for the last single week of trading, and 209.15 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $20,899 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 5.55%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.