Jefferies lifts DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] price plunged by -24.15 percent to reach at -$35.51. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Second Quarter Results.

– Delivers 3.6% Net Sales Growth –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 19277835 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares reached a high of $117.99 and dropped to a low of $110.06 until finishing in the latest session at $111.53.

The one-year DKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.59. The average equity rating for DKS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $158.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DKS Stock Performance Analysis:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.78. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.71 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.04, while it was recorded at 139.20 for the last single week of trading, and 131.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.20 and a Gross Margin at +34.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $19,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 165.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 7.35%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.