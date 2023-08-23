Hasbro Inc. [HAS] Stock trading around $67.71 per share: What’s Next?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] price surged by 7.05 percent to reach at $4.46. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hasbro Announces Women Innovators of Play Event.

Celebration will Connect and Recognize Women Innovators Around the Globe.

A sum of 4017863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Hasbro Inc. shares reached a high of $68.49 and dropped to a low of $65.45 until finishing in the latest session at $67.71.

The one-year HAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.75. The average equity rating for HAS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $78.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-23-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAS in the course of the last twelve months was 70.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.77, while it was recorded at 64.61 for the last single week of trading, and 59.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hasbro Inc. Fundamentals:

Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 0.27%.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.