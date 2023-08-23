G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] is -94.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GMVD] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2117 during the day while it closed the day at $0.18. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS WILL PROVIDE SERVICES TO VETERANS AND MILITARY PERSONNEL BY PARTNERING WITH RESILIENT SUPPORT SERVICES.

Rehovot, Israel –News Direct– G-Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.

Rehovot, Israel, August 17th, 2023 – G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMVD) (“G Medical Innovations”), an industry innovator in comprehensive remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, G Medical Innovations USA, Inc., has entered into an agreement with Resilient Support Services Inc. (“RSS”) to expand the health care and remote patient monitoring capabilities to U.S. veterans and military personnel. RSS is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business that partners with U.S. federal agencies and private sector businesses that are concerned with improving the medical care of veterans and the military community.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -17.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMVD stock has declined by -61.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.55% and lost -94.48% year-on date.

The market cap for GMVD stock reached $2.53 million, with 13.97 million shares outstanding and 11.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 992.63K shares, GMVD reached a trading volume of 16700975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMVD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMVD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

GMVD stock trade performance evaluation

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.54. With this latest performance, GMVD shares dropped by -45.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3011, while it was recorded at 0.1733 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7757 for the last 200 days.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -618.05 and a Gross Margin at -114.73. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GMVD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GMVD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GMVD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.