Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] is -25.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] gained 38.52% on the last trading session, reaching $5.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease.

“We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to lift the clinical hold and are eager to advance FTX-6058 through clinical development to address the significant unmet need in the sickle cell disease community,” said Alex C. Sapir, Fulcrum’s president and chief executive officer. “Based on the initial data from the Phase 1b trial, which showed increasing levels of HbF with each dose escalation, we believe in the potential of FTX-6058 to not only shift the current standard of care but importantly, offer these patients a differentiated oral option. We look forward to building on these results with plans to resume enrollment for patients with SCD.”.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. represents 61.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $339.97 million with the latest information. FULC stock price has been found in the range of $5.18 to $6.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 690.02K shares, FULC reached a trading volume of 76466092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-23-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for FULC stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.37. With this latest performance, FULC shares gained by 45.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.31 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1768.12 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1732.43.

Return on Total Capital for FULC is now -52.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.75. Additionally, FULC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] managed to generate an average of -$1,234,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.10 and a Current Ratio set at 19.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]

The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FULC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FULC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.