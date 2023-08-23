ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] moved up 6.08: Why It’s Important

ForgeRock Inc. [NYSE: FORG] gained 6.08% or 1.33 points to close at $23.21 with a heavy trading volume of 7766053 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM that ForgeRock Named an Overall Leader in 2023 KuppingerCole Access Management Compass Report.

ForgeRock Recognized Again as a Leader in Product, Innovation, Market and Overall Categories for 4th Consecutive Report.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ForgeRock®, a global digital identity leader, announced today it earned an “Overall Leadership” position in the 2023 KuppingerCole Access Management Leadership Compass analyst report for the 4th consecutive publication. ForgeRock was also recognized as a leader in product, innovation and market leadership, and for its strengths in fraud detection, API security, orchestration capabilities, partner ecosystem support and strong federation capabilities.

It opened the trading session at $22.00, the shares rose to $23.80 and dropped to $21.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FORG points out that the company has recorded 15.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 623.28K shares, FORG reached to a volume of 7766053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ForgeRock Inc. [FORG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORG shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ForgeRock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ForgeRock Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

Trading performance analysis for FORG stock

ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, FORG shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.46 for ForgeRock Inc. [FORG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.44, while it was recorded at 21.65 for the last single week of trading, and 20.71 for the last 200 days.

ForgeRock Inc. [FORG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.76 and a Gross Margin at +81.82. ForgeRock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.47.

Return on Total Capital for FORG is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.04. Additionally, FORG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ForgeRock Inc. [FORG] managed to generate an average of -$71,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ForgeRock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ForgeRock Inc. [FORG]

The top three institutional holders of FORG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FORG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FORG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.