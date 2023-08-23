eBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $9.94 billion, up 4.34% YTD: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.27 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $2.5 billion, up 5% on an as-reported basis and up 6% on an FX-Neutral basis.

Gross Merchandise Volume of $18.2 billion, down 2% on an as-reported basis and down 1% on an FX-Neutral basis.

eBay Inc. stock is now 4.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $43.56 and lowest of $43.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.23, which means current price is +7.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 3869103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.02, while it was recorded at 43.04 for the last single week of trading, and 44.73 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 8.26%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.