D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] fell -13.19% so far this year. What now?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] loss -9.42% or -0.13 points to close at $1.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4402715 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave Announces Increased Performance of Newest Quantum Hybrid Solver Available in the Leap Real-Time Quantum Cloud Service.

Enhanced Constrained Quadratic Model (CQM) solver helps businesses tackle more complex optimization problems through quantum/classical computation.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced an update to its Constrained Quadratic Model (CQM) hybrid solver in its Leap™ quantum cloud service. D-Wave has introduced algorithmic updates to its CQM solver that deliver increased performance for existing binary problem classes, which can include offer allocation, portfolio optimization, and satisfiability.

It opened the trading session at $1.40, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $1.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QBTS points out that the company has recorded 38.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -212.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, QBTS reached to a volume of 4402715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.49.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, QBTS shares dropped by -47.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9850, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4491 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Total Capital for QBTS is now -41.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47. Additionally, QBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] managed to generate an average of -$239,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.