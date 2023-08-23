CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] is -27.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] traded at a high on 08/22/23, posting a 42.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.74. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM that CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) Presents Updated Results from On-Going Potentially Pivotal Study of Berubicin in Adult Patients with Recurrent GBM (WHO Grade IV) After Failure of Standard First Line Therapy.

Data presented at the 2023 SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference.

Berubicin currently being evaluated in an ongoing potentially pivotal study for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) with topline data from interim analysis expected before year end.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3496876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 24.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.71%.

The market cap for CNSP stock reached $7.59 million, with 4.20 million shares outstanding and 4.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 419.57K shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 3496876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has CNSP stock performed recently?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, CNSP shares dropped by -19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1081, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3041 for the last 200 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNSP is now -192.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -207.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.04. Additionally, CNSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] managed to generate an average of -$3,054,827 per employee.CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]

