Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] – find out why.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.88%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Rubicon Technologies Announces Termination of SEPA; Continued Execution of Strategic Financial Objectives.

Company terminates SEPA, continues to execute on key strategic finance objectives.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the completion of two additional strategic financing objectives.

Over the last 12 months, RBT stock dropped by -88.97%. The one-year Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.3. The average equity rating for RBT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.71 million, with 292.03 million shares outstanding and 169.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, RBT stock reached a trading volume of 6243183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $2.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

RBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, RBT shares dropped by -19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6065, while it was recorded at 0.5968 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0925 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rubicon Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for RBT is now -170.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -733.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] managed to generate an average of -$628,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.