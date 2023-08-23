Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Stock trading around $34.94 per share: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] traded at a low on 08/22/23, posting a -4.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.94. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5536379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $7.91 billion, with 229.00 million shares outstanding and 227.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 5536379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $47.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 36.35 for the last single week of trading, and 38.82 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 7.66%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BBWI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.