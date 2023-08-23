Asana Inc. [ASAN] Is Currently 6.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.31 during the day while it closed the day at $21.68. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Asana Fuels Productivity for Enterprise Program Management Offices Through the Power of Artificial Intelligence.

New PMO solution helps organizations everywhere work smarter and get results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced intelligent product capabilities that revolutionize how PMO teams drive strategic alignment and build smarter enterprise processes that scale. These advancements are made possible by Asana’s Work Graph®, the most complete, connected, and scalable network of organizational data.

Asana Inc. stock has also gained 5.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASAN stock has inclined by 5.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.38% and gained 57.44% year-on date.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $4.60 billion, with 216.41 million shares outstanding and 77.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 3427517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$228,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.