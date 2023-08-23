Argus slashes price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] – find out why.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] traded at a low on 08/22/23, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.17. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. To Report Second Quarter 2023 Results On August 23, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3369097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for ANF stock reached $1.96 billion, with 49.57 million shares outstanding and 48.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 3369097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 64.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ANF stock performed recently?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.24 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.90, while it was recorded at 41.84 for the last single week of trading, and 28.66 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

