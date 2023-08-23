AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] fell -26.11% so far this year. What now?

AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE: AMTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.90%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM that AMTD IDEA Group Announces US$20million Share Repurchase Program.

AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA” or “Company”, NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) announced today that its board of directors have authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares until the close of business on December 29, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company plans to adopt and implement this share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policies.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of the Company’s existing cash balance.

Over the last 12 months, AMTD stock dropped by -69.91%. The average equity rating for AMTD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $315.52 million, with 154.20 million shares outstanding and 108.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 136.73K shares, AMTD stock reached a trading volume of 3886195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

AMTD Stock Performance Analysis:

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, AMTD shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.77 for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5398, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6595 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMTD IDEA Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +102.27 and a Gross Margin at +99.40. AMTD IDEA Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +93.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 17.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.30. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $1,685,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.AMTD IDEA Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] Institutonal Ownership Details

