Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Stock trading around $21.98 per share: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] price surged by 1.43 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM that Albertsons Companies Releases 2023 ESG Report.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s ESG progress and reaffirming its commitments to fight food insecurity in local communities and embed sustainability practices across its operations.

“Our latest report further solidifies our long-standing commitment to support the thousands of communities we serve and the planet we share,” said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Cos. “In 2022, we made meaningful progress against our commitments, further aligning what we do with who we are as a company. We will continue to challenge ourselves to lead positive change as we build upon this momentum to create better lives, vibrant neighborhoods and a healthier planet.”.

A sum of 3560716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.48M shares. Albertsons Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.99 and dropped to a low of $21.59 until finishing in the latest session at $21.98.

The one-year ACI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.31. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.73, while it was recorded at 21.81 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 931.69. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 823.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] managed to generate an average of $5,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 124.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.