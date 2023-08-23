Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Revenue clocked in at $6.31 billion, down -1.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] closed the trading session at $51.89 on 08/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.06, while the highest price level was $53.71. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM that Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens First Indianapolis-area Store.

The new Westfield/Carmel store marks Academy’s fifth location in Indiana.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (“Academy”) (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its first store in the Indianapolis area. Located at 1960 East Greyhound Pass in Westfield, the approximately 75,000-square-foot store brings a wide assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.24 percent and weekly performance of -10.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 3808983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $68.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.98, while it was recorded at 55.57 for the last single week of trading, and 56.18 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +32.93. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Total Capital for ASO is now 25.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.62. Additionally, ASO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] managed to generate an average of $28,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 353.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.