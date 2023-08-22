why The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.76

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] gained 0.11% or 0.1 points to close at $89.62 with a heavy trading volume of 5585769 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Above Plan Q2 FY24 Comp Store Sales Growth of 6%, Pretax Profit Margin of 10.4%, and EPS Growth of 23%; Marmaxx Comp Store Sales up 8%; Increases FY24 Comp Store Sales, Pretax Profit Margin, and EPS Guidance.

Q2 FY24 overall comp store sales increased 6%, well above the Company’s plan, and were entirely driven by customer traffic.

Q2 FY24 comp store sales at Marmaxx increased 8% and were entirely driven by customer traffic; saw very strong sales in both its apparel and home businesses.

It opened the trading session at $89.49, the shares rose to $89.88 and dropped to $88.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TJX points out that the company has recorded 12.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 5585769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $98.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TJX stock

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.29 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.67, while it was recorded at 88.50 for the last single week of trading, and 79.78 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.