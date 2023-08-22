why Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.40

Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSSC] loss -45.04% or -17.3 points to close at $21.11 with a heavy trading volume of 16145532 shares. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM that NAPCO Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Net Sales and Net Income, Restatement of Prior Three Quarters and Declaration of Increased Dividend.

– 4th Quarter Net Sales Estimated to be a Q4 Record of $44.7 Million — 4th Quarter Net Income Estimated to be Between $10.0 Million and $11.0 Million – – Financials for the First Three Fiscal Quarters of Fiscal 2023 to be Restated Due to Cost Accounting Error – – Company Announces a 28% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.08 Per Share – .

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the restatements of its financial statements for the first three fiscal quarters of fiscal 2023 and the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend.

It opened the trading session at $22.53, the shares rose to $23.69 and dropped to $20.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NSSC points out that the company has recorded -35.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 12.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 352.83K shares, NSSC reached to a volume of 16145532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSSC shares is $41.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Napco Security Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-22-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Napco Security Technologies Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSSC in the course of the last twelve months was 81.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for NSSC stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.91. With this latest performance, NSSC shares dropped by -42.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.69 for Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.16, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.43 for the last 200 days.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +41.20. Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for NSSC is now 16.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.21. Additionally, NSSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] managed to generate an average of $17,057 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Napco Security Technologies Inc. go to 1.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC]

The top three institutional holders of NSSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.