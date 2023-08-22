Wall Street Analyst Initiated Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Janus International Group Inc. [NYSE: JBI] loss -3.50% or -0.41 points to close at $11.29 with a heavy trading volume of 7250305 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Janus International Group Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered 9.2% Organic Revenue Growth.

Net Income Grew 62.0% to $37.0 Million, or EPS of $0.25 Per Diluted Share, with Adjusted EPS of $0.25.

It opened the trading session at $11.78, the shares rose to $11.84 and dropped to $11.245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBI points out that the company has recorded 3.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 929.58K shares, JBI reached to a volume of 7250305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Janus International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janus International Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for JBI stock

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, JBI shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.88. Janus International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for JBI is now 17.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.02. Additionally, JBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] managed to generate an average of $63,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Janus International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]

The top three institutional holders of JBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.