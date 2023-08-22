Wall Street Analyst Initiated Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GRRR] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.845 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gorilla Technology Group Completes Contract Signing and Commences Project to Provide 5G Telecom and Network Investigation Solution to Major Taiwanese Law Enforcement Agency.

–Multiyear Contract Signed to Provide One of the World’s First 5G Smart Law Enforcement Solutions–.

–Project Worth USD$20.8M was Awarded in June; to be Completed by 2025–.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock has also loss -9.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRRR stock has declined by -9.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.82% and lost -79.04% year-on date.

The market cap for GRRR stock reached $133.01 million, with 68.92 million shares outstanding and 38.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, GRRR reached a trading volume of 8050098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94.

GRRR stock trade performance evaluation

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, GRRR shares dropped by -30.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3562, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3570 for the last 200 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -390.64.

Return on Total Capital for GRRR is now -27.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -187.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.79. Additionally, GRRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GRRR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRRR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRRR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.