Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM that P&G LAUNCHES vGROW 2.0 – A PROGRAM TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION IN AUSTRALIA.

Procter & Gamble Australia New Zealand, in partnership with IncubateHub, is launching vGROW 2.0; the second year of the Innovation Program that aims to transform engagement with external business partners by creating a collaborative start-up ecosystem.

This is after the success of the program last year, where 3 pilot programs were offered and one supplier has been engaged on an on-going basis, expanding the partnership across brands and markets.

A sum of 4504351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.37M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $152.78 and dropped to a low of $151.26 until finishing in the latest session at $151.77.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.63. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $166.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.70, while it was recorded at 152.88 for the last single week of trading, and 147.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.53. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.76%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.