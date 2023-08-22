Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.92 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION LOCAL 555 (TWU 555) REACH A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555) today announced they reached a Tentative Agreement for the airline’s Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents.

“Our hardworking Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents serve a valuable role in helping Southwest Airlines by providing a great experience for our Customers,” said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. “I’m pleased with the work by both parties to reach a Tentative Agreement that would offer Employees well-deserved compensation increases and give Southwest needed efficiencies to keep us competitive.”.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now -5.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $32.5231 and lowest of $31.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.38, which means current price is +12.39% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 7321090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $36.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.40.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.78, while it was recorded at 32.47 for the last single week of trading, and 34.09 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 44.58%.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.