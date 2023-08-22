Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] moved up 32.11: Why It’s Important

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TIRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.14%. The company report on October 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM that TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The challenging macro environment and disruptions caused by the ongoing regional Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in China has impacted our business. Our revenue decreased by 42.2% for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in the commissions from liability insurance. We executed our strategy to expand our business in commercial property insurance and other insurances to partially offset the decrease in the revenue from liability insurance. We plan to continue attracting new customers and strengthening our relationship with existing customers through our dedicated sales team and high-quality customer services. Looking forward, we remain committed in our business strategy to expand our market share and growth opportunities in the insurance industry in China, while improving our operational efficacy to achieve sustainable development goal and provide long-term returns to our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, TIRX stock dropped by -63.50%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.88 million, with 2.49 million shares outstanding and 2.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 74.97K shares, TIRX stock reached a trading volume of 11477927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

TIRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, TIRX shares gained by 15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3516, while it was recorded at 1.1930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8216 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -365.80. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -346.48.

Return on Total Capital for TIRX is now -13.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, TIRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] managed to generate an average of -$212,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.30 and a Current Ratio set at 23.30.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TIRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.