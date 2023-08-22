The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Revenue clocked in at $25.07 billion, down -28.66% YTD: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] closed the trading session at $59.40 on 08/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.67, while the highest price level was $59.69. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights.

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of July 2023 include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.66 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.41M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 7443654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $74.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.21, while it was recorded at 60.02 for the last single week of trading, and 66.28 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 9.82%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.