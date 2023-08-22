Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] is -64.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -49.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -61.19%. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:41 AM that Super League Announces Pricing of $2.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase common shares and pre-funded warrants of up to 15% of the number of common shares and pre-funded warrants sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. If this option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the offering including over-allotments are expected to be approximately $2.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.The offering is expected to close on August 23, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, SLGG stock dropped by -87.97%. The one-year Super League Gaming Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.14. The average equity rating for SLGG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.12 million, with 50.43 million shares outstanding and 48.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.75K shares, SLGG stock reached a trading volume of 13430525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

SLGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.19. With this latest performance, SLGG shares dropped by -64.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.31 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3800, while it was recorded at 0.2396 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5136 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super League Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.89 and a Gross Margin at +17.27. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.27.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -56.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, SLGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$846,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SLGG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SLGG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.