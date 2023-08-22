STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] fell -13.04% so far this year. What now?

STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ: STAA] slipped around -0.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.21 at the close of the session, down -1.95%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM that Dolby Laboratories Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Staar Surgical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will replace Staar Surgical Co. (NASD:STAA) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Staar Surgical will replace Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 22. S&P 500 constituent Regency Centers Corp. (NASD: REG) will acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in a transaction expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. Staar Surgical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

STAAR Surgical Company stock is now -13.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STAA Stock saw the intraday high of $43.78 and lowest of $41.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.22, which means current price is +3.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 771.43K shares, STAA reached a trading volume of 10660820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAA shares is $56.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for STAAR Surgical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAAR Surgical Company is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

How has STAA stock performed recently?

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, STAA shares dropped by -23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.55 for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.83, while it was recorded at 42.19 for the last single week of trading, and 59.87 for the last 200 days.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.40 and a Gross Margin at +78.55. STAAR Surgical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.63.

Return on Total Capital for STAA is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.34. Additionally, STAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] managed to generate an average of $40,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.STAAR Surgical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAAR Surgical Company go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]

The top three institutional holders of STAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.