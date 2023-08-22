SOS Limited [SOS] moved up 99.33: Why It’s Important

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] traded at a high on 08/21/23, posting a 99.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.95. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM that SOS Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change.

SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from one (1) ADS representing five hundred (500) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”).

The ADS Ratio Change is expected to take place at the open of trading on June 16, 2023 (U.S. Eastern Time) (the “Effective Date”) and is being effected simultaneously with the one-for-fifty share consolidation of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.005 each (the “Share Consolidation”), which was approved at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2023. The planned simultaneous Share Consolidation and ADS Ratio Change will not affect the number of the Company’s ADSs outstanding or the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). ADS holders of record on the Effective Date will not need to surrender their ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation or exchange in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. After the ADS Ratio Change, SOS’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol “SOS”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5802470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SOS Limited stands at 23.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.74%.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $56.03 million, with 6.38 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.18K shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 5802470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.45.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.81. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 49.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.94 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.51 and a Gross Margin at -4.07. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.14.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.22. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.