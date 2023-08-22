RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $2.60

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.58 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

RLX Technology Inc. stock has also loss -5.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLX stock has declined by -35.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.65% and lost -35.22% year-on date.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $2.26 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 723.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 6400934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6764, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1648 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $302,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.