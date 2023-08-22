Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Is Currently -11.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] traded at a low on 08/21/23, posting a -11.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.75. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM that HSN AND FANATICS TEAM UP TO ENHANCE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE FOR SPORTS FANS.

Kicking-off in August, the move will expand HSN’s sports assortment across its digital platforms.

HSN, a leader in multiplatform video commerce, and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, today announced a new partnership that will provide fans with an extensive collection of high-quality products from several major sports leagues. HSN will now offer a significant assortment across sports, styles and sizes of league and team merchandise under one partner, amplifying the consumer experience for fans of many sports. The move provides HSN with their largest-ever collection of team merchandise to-date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15558632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qurate Retail Inc. stands at 9.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.88%.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $341.64 million, with 388.00 million shares outstanding and 349.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 15558632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.48. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -27.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9724, while it was recorded at 0.8703 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4108 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

