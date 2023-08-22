Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] Stock trading around $0.32 per share: What’s Next?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.337 during the day while it closed the day at $0.32. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Milestone Achievement for Boston Pharmaceuticals’ Initiation of Phase 1/2 Study of BOS-342, a 4-1BB/GPC3 Immuno-Oncology Bispecific.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company has achieved an undisclosed milestone payment from Boston Pharmaceuticals. The milestone is based on dosing the first patient in a Boston Pharmaceutical-sponsored phase 1

The open-label phase 1/2 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of BOS-342. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study is expected to enroll adults with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that progressed on at least one prior treatment and establish a recommended Phase 2 dose. If pursued, the Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate efficacy, as measured by overall response rate.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 35.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PIRS stock has declined by -61.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.88% and lost -69.66% year-on date.

The market cap for PIRS stock reached $28.65 million, with 87.64 million shares outstanding and 86.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, PIRS reached a trading volume of 5428820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

PIRS stock trade performance evaluation

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.18. With this latest performance, PIRS shares gained by 37.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3116, while it was recorded at 0.2679 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9219 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.47.

Return on Total Capital for PIRS is now -81.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.92. Additionally, PIRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] managed to generate an average of -$231,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: Institutional Ownership

