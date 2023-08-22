Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Stock trading around $63.73 per share: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Occidental Enters into Agreement to Acquire Direct Air Capture Technology Innovator Carbon Engineering.

Integration of Occidental’s operations experience and Carbon Engineering’s technology improves cost and capital efficiencies, and enables Occidental to catalyze broader partnerships for DAC deployment.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 6783160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.13M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $64.975 and dropped to a low of $63.2891 until finishing in the latest session at $63.73.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.92. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $69.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.68, while it was recorded at 63.41 for the last single week of trading, and 62.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 26.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.02. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of $1,104,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.