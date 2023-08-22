NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell -19.76% so far this year. What now?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a low on 08/21/23, posting a -1.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.08. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM that NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series L Debentures due Sept. 1, 2025.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. today announced that it will conduct a remarketing of its Series L Debentures due Sept. 1, 2025 (the “Debentures”) (CUSIP No. 65339KBS8), which are currently outstanding in the aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion, on Aug. 7, 2023 (and, if necessary, on the following two business days). The Debentures were originally issued as part of NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Corporate Units (CUSIP No. 65339F739) on Sept. 18, 2020 (the “Corporate Units”), in conjunction with a Purchase Contract Agreement, dated as of Sept. 1, 2020 (the “Purchase Contract Agreement”). The Debentures are guaranteed by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ parent company, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE).

If the remarketing is successful, the interest rate on the Debentures will be reset to a rate that will enable the Debentures to be remarketed at a price equal to or greater than the sum of the Remarketing Treasury Portfolio Purchase Price, the Separate Debentures Purchase Price and the Remarketing Fee (as those terms are defined in the Officer’s Certificate, dated Sept. 18, 2020, creating the terms of the Debentures under the Indenture, dated as of June 1, 1999, as amended). The reset interest rate and the subsequent interest payment dates will be established on the date of the successful remarketing and become effective on the third business day following the date of such successful remarketing. The Remarketing Fee will not exceed 0.25% of the sum of the Remarketing Treasury Portfolio Purchase Price plus the Separate Debentures Purchase Price.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6854172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $135.11 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 6854172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $90.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.72 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.34, while it was recorded at 67.47 for the last single week of trading, and 76.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.