Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] is -30.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] closed the trading session at $0.22 on 08/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.19, while the highest price level was $0.27. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM that Neptune Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Gross profit margins for Sprout of 26% and Biodroga of 28%.

Company to host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Friday, August 18, 2023, to discuss these results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.97 percent and weekly performance of 62.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, NEPT reached to a volume of 26109979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

NEPT stock trade performance evaluation

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.92. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 65.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1497, while it was recorded at 0.1732 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4628 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.86 and a Gross Margin at -9.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.91.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -135.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.99. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 189.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,209,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.