National Bank Financial lifts Hecla Mining Company [HL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] price plunged by -10.26 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hecla Announces Lucky Friday Update.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced an update on the Lucky Friday mine. A fall of ground occurred in the mine’s #2 shaft, a secondary egress, at an unused station that was under repair. While a full inspection has not occurred, the failure appears to be caused by a fire that is contained and under control. Steps are being taken to ensure the fire is extinguished before normal ventilation is re-established. No personnel were in the mine at the time of the failure. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (“MSHA”) was notified.

The incident occurred approximately 500 feet from the bottom of the active portion of the shaft and is expected to impact production and cost guidance for the mine. The Company is working on a plan to resume production and will update 2023 guidance once the plan is developed.

A sum of 15755231 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.12M shares. Hecla Mining Company shares reached a high of $4.42 and dropped to a low of $4.07 until finishing in the latest session at $4.11.

The one-year HL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.92. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.92. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -29.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.