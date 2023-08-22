Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Revenue clocked in at $34.13 billion, up 6.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.39%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 6, 2023.

About Mondelēz InternationalMondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ. .

Over the last 12 months, MDLZ stock rose by 7.90%. The one-year Mondelez International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.2. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.32 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, MDLZ stock reached a trading volume of 4786899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 33.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.10, while it was recorded at 71.46 for the last single week of trading, and 69.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.25%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.