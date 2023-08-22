Market cap of Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] reaches 192.38M – now what?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.26 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM that Tingo Group to Postpone Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Filing of Form 10-Q.

Although progress has been made with regard to the independent review of the allegations made in the Hindenburg short-seller report, the independent review is still ongoing. As such, the Company and the independent auditors require additional time to complete the preparation of the Form 10-Q and financial statements.

Tingo Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIO stock has declined by -77.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.50% and gained 42.77% year-on date.

The market cap for TIO stock reached $192.38 million, with 161.30 million shares outstanding and 120.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, TIO reached a trading volume of 6038824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TIO stock trade performance evaluation

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, TIO shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3085, while it was recorded at 1.1750 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4238 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIO is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.49. Additionally, TIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] managed to generate an average of -$115,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.